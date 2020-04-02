Statutory guidance for schools and colleges on safeguarding children and safer recruitment.

You should also read Coronavirus (COVID-19): safeguarding in schools, colleges and other providers alongside this guidance.

This guidance applies to all schools and is for:

headteachers, teachers and staff

governing bodies, proprietors and management committees

It sets out the legal duties you must follow to safeguard and promote the welfare of children and young people under the age of 18 in schools and colleges.

All school and college staff should read part 1 of this guidance. Part 1 of the guidance is also available as a standalone document.

‘Regulated activity in relation to children: scope’ describes work that a barred person must not do.

We have also published guidance on ‘Disqualification under the Childcare Act 2006’.

Statutory guidance sets out what schools must do to comply with the law. You should follow the guidance unless you have a good reason not to.