ESFA Update: 8 April 2020

1. Latest guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19)
To support colleges and other further education providers affected by coronavirus we have updated the following guidance:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): apprenticeship programme response
- Coronavirus (COVID-19): maintaining further education provision
DfE have also published guidance about COVID-19 in educational settings for staff, parents and carers, pupils and students on GOV.UK. Please check GOV.UK regularly for updates.
There is also guidance on the apprenticeship service about COVID-19.
2. Information: maintaining online delivery including via existing sub-contracting arrangements with AEB funding
On Friday 3 April DfE issued operational guidance on new arrangements and responses to questions for grant funded organisations delivering further education including general further education colleges, sixth form colleges, and other providers.
We would like to stress the importance of maintaining online delivery including via existing sub-contracting arrangements with AEB funding to support existing learners wherever possible.
We have reserved the right to clawback funds where it can be demonstrated that a grant funded provider has not sought to continue delivery wherever possible online or otherwise, either directly or for ESFA funded AEB through their existing subcontractors.
The consultation on future arrangements for subcontracting concluded in March and ESFA will be publishing a response at the end of May. We can’t at this stage offer a definitive line on changes to the subcontracting rules, but in light of the COVID-19 situation we do not anticipate any major changes for the 2020 to 2021 academic year.
3. Information: breaks in learning in the apprenticeship service for employers and training providers
We have produced a video that shows employers how to use pause and stop in the apprenticeship service to record a break in learning.
We also explain the steps that training providers have to take to record apprentice “breaks in learning” through the individualised learner record, (ILR).
Documents
ESFA Update further education: 8 April 2020
HTML
ESFA Update academies: 8 April 2020
HTML
ESFA Update local authorities: 8 April 2020
HTML
Details
Items for further education
|Information
|latest guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|maintaining online delivery including via existing sub-contracting arrangements with AEB funding
|Information
|breaks in learning in the apprenticeship service for employers and training providers
Items for academies
|Information
|latest guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|coronavirus (COVID-19) financial support for schools
|Information
|suspension of the 2020 Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSIE) consultation
Items for local authorities
|Information
|latest guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|Information
|coronavirus (COVID-19) financial support for schools
|Information
|updated schemes for financing schools guidance for the 2020 to 2021 financial year
|Information
|suspension of the 2020 Keeping Children Safe in Education (KCSIE) consultation
Published 8 April 2020
