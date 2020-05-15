Coronavirus (COVID-19): guidance for educational settings

Guidance for schools and other educational settings about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guidance is applicable to 31 May 2020 and will be reviewed before 1 June 2020.

This guidance should be read in conjunction with theguidance on implementing social distancing in education and childcare settings.

Educational settings are now closed, except for children who are vulnerable and the children of critical workers.

This guidance is to support schools which are still open to care for this smaller number of pupils. It will assist schools and other educational settings in providing advice for pupils, students, staff and parents or carers regarding:

the novel coronavirus, COVID-19

how to help prevent spread of all respiratory infections including COVID-19

what to do if someone confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 has been in a school or other educational setting

Please note

This guidance is of a general nature and should be treated as a guide, and in the event of any conflict between any applicable legislation (including the health and safety legislation) and this guidance, the applicable legislation shall prevail.