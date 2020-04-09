Guidance for local-authority-maintained schools about setting up or reviewing complaints procedures.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This guidance:

contains information on what governing bodies of maintained schools should do

sets out the legal duties with which they must comply

It’s aimed at governing bodies in all maintained schools and maintained nursery schools in England. This includes:

community, foundation or voluntary schools

community or foundation special schools

nursery schools which are maintained by a local authority and are not special schools

It may also be helpful for:

school leaders

school staff

local authorities

dioceses

It’s not intended for use by:

academies

free schools

further education or other post-16 institutions that are not attached to a maintained school

independent schools

private nursery schools

See guidance on how to complain about a school.

The department acknowledges the contribution of members of the Advisory Group on Governance, ACE Education and also Hampshire, Surrey, West Sussex and Dorset local authorities in the production of these documents. Some of the content is reproduced, by kind permission, from their model complaints procedures.