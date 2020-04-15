 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

D2N2 Growth Hub Business Investment Fund (BIF)

Details
Hits: 30
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Grant funding towards business productivity and efficiency projects

Who it’s for

SMEs in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Restrictions on some sectors may apply, these can be discussed with the organiser.

What you can get

Grants of between £3,500 and £20,000 to contribute up to a maximum of 35% of eligible project costs.

The fund supports businesses looking to make a step-change in their business with projects that will improve productivity, efficiency or result in job creation. These may include:

  • digital developments
  • specialist consultancy such as leadership and management
  • equipment purchases

Organiser

D2N2 Growth Hub

Find out more on D2N2 Growth Hub website Published 15 April 2020 Contents

Advertisement

British Ambassador to Turkeminstan's interview with Arzuw News
Resources
Thanks to the interests of the media outlets in Ashgabat, Arzuw News t
Ravenhurst Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Ravenhu
Exceptional arrangements for exam grading and assessment in 2020
Resources
SummaryConsultation on grading specified general qualifications in 202

You may also be interested in these articles:

Approved T Level Technical Qualifications
Resources
T Levels are based on T Level Final Outline Content, which is in turn
Ofqual's Arrangements for summer 2020
Resources
Last week @Ofqual announced our plans for making sure students taking
Admission appeals for school places
Resources
These guides will help admission authorities advise those involved wit
Why Health And Safety Programs Are So Important In The Workplace
Resources
According to OSHA, nearly 2 million injuries occur on the job each yea
Outcomes for children looked after by LAs: 31 March 2019
Resources
A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for
School capital funding
Resources
An overview of school capital funding, who it's for, current and past
ESFA Update: 15 April 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Join the Expert Middle Leaders programme to develop future leaders to increase leadership impact and improve pupil outcomes
Resources
The @EducationGovUK Expert Middle Leaders programme develops middle le
British Ambassador to Turkeminstan's interview with Arzuw News
Resources
Thanks to the interests of the media outlets in Ashgabat, Arzuw News t
Ravenhurst Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Ravenhu
Exceptional arrangements for exam grading and assessment in 2020
Resources
SummaryConsultation on grading specified general qualifications in 202
Qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2019 to 2020
Resources
Explains how qualification achievement rates are calculated.DocumentsB

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4368)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page