D2N2 Growth Hub Business Investment Fund (BIF)

Grant funding towards business productivity and efficiency projects

Who it’s for

SMEs in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Restrictions on some sectors may apply, these can be discussed with the organiser.

What you can get

Grants of between £3,500 and £20,000 to contribute up to a maximum of 35% of eligible project costs.

The fund supports businesses looking to make a step-change in their business with projects that will improve productivity, efficiency or result in job creation. These may include:

digital developments

specialist consultancy such as leadership and management

equipment purchases

Organiser

D2N2 Growth Hub

Published 15 April 2020

