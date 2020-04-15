 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Exceptional arrangements for exam grading and assessment in 2020

Details
Hits: 88
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Summary

Consultation on grading specified general qualifications in 2020: GCSEs, AS, A levels, Extended Project Qualifications and Advanced Extension Award.

This consultation closes at 

Consultation description

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has led to the closure of schools and colleges to all except the children of critical workers and vulnerable children, and to the cancellation of exams. In line with government policy we are working to enable students nevertheless to receive qualification grades.

Our aims are:

  • to ensure students can receive grades in these qualifications this summer so they can progress to the next stages of their lives without further disruption
  • that the grades will be as valued as those of any other year
  • that the approach will be fair

In this consultation we are seeking views on a number of features of the exceptional arrangements for awarding GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020. We propose to apply the same arrangements to Extended Project Qualifications and the Advanced Extension Award.

We are introducing the exceptional arrangements at speed, to enable schools and colleges to gather and consider the evidence they will submit to the exam boards, so that students will know how their grades will be awarded and so that the exam boards can build the systems needed to issue results this summer. We have already consulted extensively with groups representing teachers, school and college leaders and with the exam boards. We have sought views from groups that represent students. We have heard from many individual students and parents of students who had expected to take exams this summer about the way the arrangements might affect them, which we have taken into account. We have also brought together a panel of assessment and statistical experts to advise on technical issues.

In summary, the great majority of students who had been entered to take exams this summer will receive a grade calculated by the exam board for each of their subjects. Students who feel that the grade does not reflect their ability or for whom it was not possible to issue a calculated grade, will be able to take exams in the additional exams series which will be scheduled for this autumn or, if they prefer, next summer.

Aspects of the arrangements by which students will receive results this summer have already been set out by the government. However, there are implementation decisions we must make, including the changes to our regulatory framework. We propose which of our rules we plan temporarily to set aside or change.

In light of the speed with which the arrangements must be finalised if students are to receive their results in good time, this consultation will close on Wednesday 29 April 2020. We encourage everyone with an interest to read the proposals and respond.

Advertisement

Join the Expert Middle Leaders programme to develop future leaders to increase leadership impact and improve pupil outcomes
Resources
The @EducationGovUK Expert Middle Leaders programme develops middle le
British Ambassador to Turkeminstan's interview with Arzuw News
Resources
Thanks to the interests of the media outlets in Ashgabat, Arzuw News t
Ravenhurst Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicatorâ€™s admission variation decision about Ravenhu

Documents

Exceptional arrangements for exam grading and assessment in 2020

Ref: Ofqual/20/6610PDF, 688KB, 68 pages

Equality impact assessment: literature review

Ref: Ofqual/20/6611PDF, 934KB, 19 pages

Ways to respond

Respond online

You may also be interested in these articles:

Approved T Level Technical Qualifications
Resources
T Levels are based on T Level Final Outline Content, which is in turn
Ofqual's Arrangements for summer 2020
Resources
Last week @Ofqual announced our plans for making sure students taking
Admission appeals for school places
Resources
These guides will help admission authorities advise those involved wit
Why Health And Safety Programs Are So Important In The Workplace
Resources
According to OSHA, nearly 2 million injuries occur on the job each yea
Outcomes for children looked after by LAs: 31 March 2019
Resources
A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for
School capital funding
Resources
An overview of school capital funding, who it's for, current and past
D2N2 Growth Hub Business Investment Fund (BIF)
Resources
Grant funding towards business productivity and efficiency projectsCon
ESFA Update: 15 April 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
Join the Expert Middle Leaders programme to develop future leaders to increase leadership impact and improve pupil outcomes
Resources
The @EducationGovUK Expert Middle Leaders programme develops middle le
British Ambassador to Turkeminstan's interview with Arzuw News
Resources
Thanks to the interests of the media outlets in Ashgabat, Arzuw News t
Ravenhurst Primary School
Resources
The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Ravenhu
Qualification achievement rates (QAR) 2019 to 2020
Resources
Explains how qualification achievement rates are calculated.DocumentsB

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4368)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page