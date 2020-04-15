Response from Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, to the Direction from the Secretary of State for Education, about awarding results for GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.

Details

This letter was sent today (15 April 2020) in response to the Secretary of State for Education’s Direction under section 129(6) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009, issued on 31 March 2020. It refers to work that we will now do in order to calculate students’ GCSE, AS and A level results during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Guidance on how GCSEs, AS and A levels will be graded in summer 2020 was published on 3 April 2020.

