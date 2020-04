Thanks to the interests of the media outlets in Ashgabat, Arzuw News took the opportunity to interview Ambassador Hugh Philpott.

Arzuw News interviews British Ambassador Mr Hugh Philpott.

British Ambassador Hugh Philpott was at the Arzuw.news studio where he gave an interview about his diplomatic life and the work of the Embassy in Ashgabat.

TV interview

If you’re interested and want to find out more about the British Ambassador’s interview, please watch it on Youtube

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Thanks to the interests of the media outlets in Ashgabat, Arzuw News t Resources The schools adjudicator’s admission variation decision about Ravenhu Resources SummaryConsultation on grading specified general qualifications in 202