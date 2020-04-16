DRIVEN - ESF High Level Skills programme

Grants and support to help SMEs across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire to recruit and retain talented students and graduates.

How much you can get

£1,000 funding per graduate recruited for 400 hours or more and / or circa £1,000 for fully funded 80 hour internship. No limits on multiple awards.

What you can get

Grants and support with recruitment including:

free advertising

job advert creation

job promotion

sifting

interview support

Organiser

University of Derby

Find out more on the University of Derby website

