DRIVEN - ESF High Level Skills programme

Details
Grants and support to help SMEs across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire to recruit and retain talented students and graduates.

How much you can get

£1,000 funding per graduate recruited for 400 hours or more and / or circa £1,000 for fully funded 80 hour internship. No limits on multiple awards.

What you can get

Grants and support with recruitment including:

  • free advertising
  • job advert creation
  • job promotion
  • sifting
  • interview support

Organiser

University of Derby

Find out more on the University of Derby website

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page