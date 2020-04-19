Information for parents and carers about educational provision for critical workers, school closures, exams, free schools meals and home schooling.

What parents and carers need to know about schools and education during the coronavirus outbreak

Information for parents and carers of children at registered childcare providers (including nurseries and childminders), primary and secondary schools and further education colleges. This is for both state-funded and independent schools.

This document will be updated as we have further information available.

Published 19 March 2020
Last updated 19 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated information on support for parents, online resources and vulnerable children.

  2. Updated Resources and support and added a new section for Admissions.

  3. Added information about the Easter holidays. Updated information about exams, and resources and support.

  4. Added section on parental support for keeping children safe online.

  5. Added additional questions about closed schools, leaving children unattended and free school meals, and updated the question about exams.

  6. First published.

