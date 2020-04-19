Information, guidance and support for parents and carers of children who are learning at home.

This page and information for teachers will be updated regularly to include further resources and reflect the latest information and developments.

Schools, nurseries and childcare providers are currently closed to the majority of children. Places are available for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers.

While staying at home due to coronavirus, parents and carers may be worried about their children’s development and the impact of missing school or nursery.

No one expects parents to act as teachers, or to provide the activities and feedback that a school or nursery would. Parents and carers should do their best to help children and support their learning while dealing with competing demands.

Get specific advice on how education can continue at home for your children:

Parents of secondary school children should contact their school for guidance. Additional advice will be available for these parents soon.

Alongside any work your children receive from school, you can try using online educational resources covering various subjects and age groups. These have been recommended by teachers and school leaders.

Educational programmes to help children learn at home are available on the BBC.

It is important to have regular conversations about staying safe online and to encourage children to speak to you if they come across something worrying online.

Mental health and wellbeing

The change of routine and staying at home may make this a difficult time for some children. Public Health England has published advice on how to support your children’s wellbeing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Guidance is also available to help you look after your own mental health.

Advice for children of different ages

Information on incorporating learning into everyday life and play.

Structuring your day and knowing how to provide support and feedback.

Resources designed to support special educational needs and disabilities.

