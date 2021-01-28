Sets out the rules for provision funded by learners through advanced learner loans.

Advanced Learner Loans funding and performance management rules: 2020 to 2021

Version 3 of the advanced learner loans funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021

This document sets out version 3 of the advanced learner loans funding and performance management rules for the 2020 to 2021 funding year (1 August 2020 to 31 July 2021).

The rules apply to all providers of education and training who hold a loans facility and loans bursary fund agreement with the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA). This agreement allows providers to receive loans payments from the Student Loans Company (SLC) on behalf of learners and loans bursary payments from ESFA.

If you have a specific query about a section or paragraph in the funding rules document, please email an enquiry form or speak to your territorial lead contact.

This document covers the period of 1 August 2020 to 31 July 2021 and is our current advice for the funding year. We know that providers are working through exceptional circumstances due to Coronavirus (COVID-19). We may publish further updates to this document about the impact of COVID-19 on our funding rules as these become clear. We will tell you about any changes in our ESFA update.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued hard work in these difficult times. You might find our published information about what colleges and other providers need to do during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak useful.

Published 15 April 2020
Last updated 28 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the advanced learner loans funding rules for 2020 to 2021 to include information on the National Skills Fund level 3 adult offer.

  2. We have updated the advanced learner loans funding rules for 2020 to 2021 to include details of the offer available to young people as part of the High value courses for school and college leavers: a one-year offer for 18 and 19-year-olds.

  3. We have updated the advanced learner loans funding and performance management rules for 2020 to 2021.

  4. First published.

