Letters sent from the accounting officer of EFA/ESFA to academy trusts

These are letters from the chief executive and accounting officer of the Education Funding Agency ( EFA ) and, from April 2017, the Education and Skills Funding Agency ( ESFA ) to all academy, free school, UTC and studio school trusts.

The letters cover key responsibilities of financial management and governance.

Letters issued in 2020

Letter to academy trust accounting officers: April 2020 21 April 2020

Letters issued in 2019

Letters issued in 2018

Letters issued in 2017

Letters issued in 2016

Letters issued in 2015

Letter to academy trust accounting officers: September 2015 14 September 2015

Letters issued in 2014

Letters to academy trust accounting officers: 2014 9 September 2014

Letters issued in 2013

Letter to academy trust accounting officers: June 2013 11 March 2014

Correspondence

