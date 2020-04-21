Letters sent from the accounting officer of EFA/ESFA to academy trusts
These are letters from the chief executive and accounting officer of the Education Funding Agency (EFA) and, from April 2017, the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to all academy, free school, UTC and studio school trusts.
The letters cover key responsibilities of financial management and governance.
Letters issued in 2020
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: April 2020
- Correspondence
Letters issued in 2019
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: July 2019
- Correspondence
- Letter to academy trusts: March 2019
- Correspondence
Letters issued in 2018
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers September 2018
- Correspondence
- Letter to academy trusts: March 2018
- Correspondence
Letters issued in 2017
- Letter to academy trusts: December 2017
- Correspondence
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: November 2017
- Notice
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: June 2017
- Correspondence
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: March 2017
- Correspondence
Letters issued in 2016
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: December 2016
- Correspondence
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: October 2016
- Correspondence
Letters issued in 2015
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: September 2015
- Correspondence
Letters issued in 2014
- Letters to academy trust accounting officers: 2014
- Correspondence
Letters issued in 2013
- Letter to academy trust accounting officers: June 2013
- Correspondence
Last updated 21 April 2020 + show all updates
Added letter to accounting officers sent in April 2020
Page updated to add a letter sent in July 2019.
Updated to add a letter sent on 15 March 2019.
Updated to add a letter sent in September 2018.
Updated to include a letter sent in March 2018
Updated to include a letter sent to all trusts about ESFA changing its approach to academy trust non-compliance with financial returns.
Updated to include letter sent in November 2017.
Updated to add a letter sent to academy trust accounting officers in December 2016.
Updated to include the letter EFA's chief executive, Peter Lauener, sent to all academy trust accounting officers on 6 October 2016.
The Education Funding Agency has updated this collection to include the letter its chief executive, Peter Lauener, sent to all academy trust accounting officers on 14 September 2015.
First published.
Advertisement