Additional government resources to support your business during coronavirus disruptions

Other areas of support available from the government that can help businesses, employees, and the self-employed.
We’ve put together this list of additional government resources to help businesses, employees and the self-employed affected by coronavirus (COVID-19).
Business support helpline
Contact the government’s business support helpline for free advice
Phone: 0300 456 3565
Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm
Find more details and helplines in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
HMRC Helpline
HMRC have online help set up to help businesses and self-employed people concerned about not being able to pay their tax due to coronavirus.
The best way to get help from HMRC on any topic is to contact them online.
Alternatively, you can call them on 0800 0159 559
Webinars
Government departments are hosting a series of webinars to help businesses understand the support available:
-
for topics that cover supporting and retaining staff and the self-employed, register to attend future webinars or watch recorded sessions
-
for customs and international trade, register here
Growth Hubs
Find your Growth Hub for free advice and information on:
- local and national business support
- sources of finance
- help to build business resilience.
Find a Job service
If your business needs more workers as a result of COVID-19, such as those in food logistics, preparation and retail, post vacancies on Find a Job.
Published 3 April 2020
Last updated 22 April 2020 + show all updates
Added links to webinars about supporting staff and customs/international trade.
First published.
Advertisement