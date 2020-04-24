Guidance for schools and other educational settings on managing premises, which are partially open, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Managing school premises, which are partially open, during the coronavirus outbreak
This guidance is aimed at:
- leaders of schools and other educational settings
- members of staff with responsibility for managing premises
It explains what educational settings need to do to make sure children and staff are in safe buildings during reduced occupancy arrangements.
