Guidance for schools and other educational settings on managing premises, which are partially open, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Documents

Managing school premises, which are partially open, during the coronavirus outbreak

HTML

Details

This guidance is aimed at:

  • leaders of schools and other educational settings
  • members of staff with responsibility for managing premises

It explains what educational settings need to do to make sure children and staff are in safe buildings during reduced occupancy arrangements.

Advertisement

EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges: successful applicants
Resources
A list of successful applicants who applied to the EdTech demonstrator
Get technology support for children and schools during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
Guidance for schools and colleges on how to get internet access, digit
Multi-million support for vulnerable children during COVID-19
Resources
Extra support to keep children at risk of neglect or abuse safe during

Published 24 April 2020