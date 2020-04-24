 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coronavirus and the social impacts on those with a disability in Great Britain

Details
Hits: 37
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

New indicators from the ONS Opinions and Lifestyle Survey covering the periods 27 March to 6 April 2020 and 3 April to 13 April 2020 to understand the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on those with a disability in Great Britain.

Documents

Coronavirus and the social impacts on those with a disability in Great Britain

https://www.ons.gov.uk/releases/coronavirusandthesocialimpactsonthosewithadisabilityingreatbritain

Details

Official statistics are produced impartially and free from political influence.

Published 24 April 2020

Advertisement

EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges: successful applicants
Resources
A list of successful applicants who applied to the EdTech demonstrator
Get technology support for children and schools during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
Guidance for schools and colleges on how to get internet access, digit
Multi-million support for vulnerable children during COVID-19
Resources
Extra support to keep children at risk of neglect or abuse safe during

You may also be interested in these articles:

Correspondence: Response to 9 April direction from Secretary of State for Education
Resources
Response from Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, to the Direction
Corporate information: Ofqual – Statistics at Ofqual
Resources
We publish official statistical reports and data sets, covering regula
Guidance: Awarding qualifications in summer 2020
Resources
Information for schools, students and parents on how GCSE, AS, A level
News story: Ofqual seeks views on GCSE and A level grading proposals for 2020
Resources
Consultation published on exceptional arrangements for awarding GCSEs,
Open consultation: Exceptional arrangements for exam grading and assessment in 2020
Resources
Summary Consultation on grading specified general qualifications in 20
Correspondence: Response to 31 March direction from Secretary of State for Education
Resources
Response from Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, to the Direction
Detailed guide: Technical qualifications within T Levels
Resources
Information on how Ofqual is regulating the technical qualification co
News story: Awarding vocational and technical qualifications this summer
Resources
Calculated results for qualifications used for progression to higher a
EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges: expression of interest
Resources
Use this application pack to apply to become an EdTech demonstrator sc
EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges: successful applicants
Resources
A list of successful applicants who applied to the EdTech demonstrator
Get technology support for children and schools during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Resources
Guidance for schools and colleges on how to get internet access, digit
Multi-million support for vulnerable children during COVID-19
Resources
Extra support to keep children at risk of neglect or abuse safe during

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4469)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page