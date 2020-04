Use this application pack to apply to become an EdTech demonstrator school or college.

Details

The Department for Education has launched a further funding round to increase the number of demonstrator schools and colleges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The application round will close on Wednesday 29 April at 7pm.

