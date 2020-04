A list of successful applicants who applied to the EdTech demonstrator schools and colleges programme.

Details

This programme helps providers share good practice on using technology to support remote teaching.

In April 2020, the programme was refocused to help support remote teaching and working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and to allow new applicants to apply for funding.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page