Guidance for schools and colleges on how to get internet access, digital devices and support to provide remote education during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Local authorities can also get support for care leavers, and children and young people with a social worker.

The Department for Education will provide the following for some disadvantaged children and young people who do not currently have access to them:

digital devices (laptops and tablets)

internet access

Who is eligible to receive digital devices and internet access

Laptops and tablets will be provided for disadvantaged families, children and young people who do not currently have access to them. Eligible people are:

care leavers

children and young people aged 0 to 19 with a social worker

disadvantaged year 10 pupils

Internet access will be provided through 4G hotspot devices for any of the following people who do not currently have it:

care leavers

young people aged 11 to 19 with a social worker

disadvantaged year 10 pupils

People aged 16 to 19 without a suitable device for education will be eligible for support through the 16 to 19 Bursary Fund. Those offering 16 to 19 education should visit the 16 to 19 Bursary Fund to find out about eligibility for relevant funding and support.

How to apply for this support

Local authorities, trusts and other relevant organisations overseeing schools and social care can apply. These organisations have been sent information on how to order a device.

Local authorities should work with schools to identify care leavers, and children and young people with a social worker, who need devices and internet access.

Schools, parents and pupils will not be able to apply for internet access or digital devices themselves.

Getting digital devices to eligible young people

Internet and digital devices will be delivered directly to the schools or local authorities named in the application.

Organisations can arrange for devices to be collected by families from school (following social distancing guidelines), or can send them to pupils’ homes.

Get help using online education platforms

Schools can apply for government-funded support through The Key for School Leaders to get set up on one of two free-to-use digital education platforms: G Suite for Education or Office 365 Education. The Key also provides feature comparison and case studies on how schools are making the most of these platforms.

Organisations can use the EdTech Demonstrator Programme to contact a network of schools and colleges who are already using remote education technology resources for help and support.

The Oak National Academy is an online classroom and resource hub created by 40 teachers from some of the leading schools across England, backed by government grant funding.

Read the other guidance on remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19).

Read other guidance on social care during coronavirus (COVID-19).

