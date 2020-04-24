Information about support available for post-16 training providers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Applications can now be made to Provider Relief Scheme.

To be eligible to receive support from the scheme you must hold a direct contract that was procured as a service under Public Contract Regulations 2015. This applies to apprenticeship contracts for services that commenced in January 2018, for delivery to smaller employers that do not pay the levy (non-levy), and adult education budget contracts for services that commenced in November 2017.

Please note that we are not yet able to confirm our position around providing support for learning funded through European Social Fund (ESF) co-financing contracts. This is not a domestic funding stream and we therefore need to agree our approach with the ESF Managing Authority.

In addition to holding an eligible contract you will be required to meet the following conditions:

2018 to 2019 qualification achievement rates which are above 40%. However, providers with rates below that can submit an exceptional case that they are a critical supplier delivering niche provision

submitted their latest financial accounts to ESFA on time

not been judged by Ofsted as making insufficient progress as a result of a new provider monitoring visit

delivered under the contract prior to April 2020

plan to deliver learning under the contract in May and June 2020

not furloughed the staff required to deliver the contract (or they intend to bring furloughed staff back into work and can evidence this)

not received a notice of termination from the ESFA

If applying to support delivery of a contract to deliver apprenticeships to smaller employers (non-levy), the applicant must also deliver apprenticeships and appear on the Register of Apprenticeship Training providers (RoATP) as a main provider.

Providers will need to demonstrate that they have a need for the funding requested in order to maintain capacity within their organisations to support learners and respond to the economic recovery.

If successful, you will need to provide a summary of how the support funding has been used, and you must retain evidence for audit purposes that this has been used for eligible costs; we reserve the right to recover unused funds or funds used inappropriately.

Eligible training providers should read our policy and guidance before making an application using the link below.

The closing date for applications is Thursday 30 April. We will respond to your application by Friday 15 May.

Apply for the ESFA post-16 provider relief scheme.