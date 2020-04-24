Samples of applications and case studies from schools that have received funding from the Ministry of Defence Education Support Fund (ESF).
Deployment sample (army)
PDF, 907KB, 6 pages
Mobility sample (army)
PDF, 177KB, 8 pages
Navy sample
PDF, 155KB, 9 pages
RAF sample
PDF, 356KB, 7 pages
Education Support Fund case studies
PDF, 218KB
Successful application samples
If you are new to writing bids, please take a look at these sample applications:
If you still need assistance, you can email DCYP-MOD-ESFThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and your query will be redirected to the Service Children in State Schools National Executive Advisory Committee (SCISS NEAC).
Since the inception of the ESF, SCISS NEAC members have helped evaluate applications and some members have previously secured funding; they may be able to offer additional advice.
Case studies
ESF case studies shows studies of 3 schools that previously received funding from the ESF to enable the schools to purchase:
- e-book subscriptions
- reading schemes
- books and literacy resources to support service pupils, their families and the whole school community
- funding for a Literacy and Numeracy Support Assistant and an Emotional Literacy Support Assistant
Funding was awarded toward the creation of a Nurture Room at Kinloss Primary School and for staffing of the Fusion’s Team who support children across the Associated School Group.
See the MOD support fund for schools with service children: grant application pack for details of how your school can apply.
