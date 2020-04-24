The standards that school and childcare providers must meet for the learning, development and care of children from birth to 5.

The framework:

You should also read Early years foundation stage: coronavirus disapplications alongside this guidance.

sets the standards that all early years providers must meet to ensure that children learn and develop well

ensures children are kept healthy and safe

ensures that children have the knowledge and skills they need to start school

This statutory framework is for:

school leaders

school staff

childcare providers

childminders

It relates to:

local authority-maintained schools

non-maintained schools (schools not maintained by a local authority)

independent schools

academies and free schools

nurseries

private nursery schools

pre-schools/playgroups

childminding

Statutory guidance is issued by law; you must follow it unless there’s a good reason not to do so.

The EYFS framework published on 3 March 2017 came into force on 3 April 2017.

Supporting material is available on the Foundation Years website.