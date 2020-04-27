A guide for local authorities explaining how to complete their returns relating to the Education Skills Funding Agency funding and submit it by Friday 22 May 2020.
Local authorities adult education budget and apprenticeship funds return and 16 to 19 funds return 2019 to 2020
Annex 1: adult education budget and apprenticeship funds return statement for 2019 to 2020
Annex 2: 16 to 19 grant return for 2019 to 2020
This guide is for Local authorities (LAs).
Main points
- LAs are responsible for the assurance of other funds paid to LA controlled providers and schools with sixth forms under the Post-16 audit code of practice
- this guidance relates to the stage 1 return that LAs will need to complete for the funding received from ESFA for the financial year 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020
- adult education budget, apprenticeship funding is within the scope of this guidance
- in addition, we are collecting returns for 16 to 19 young people funding