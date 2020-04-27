Allocations and conditions of grant for schools and local authorities for the teachers' pay grant for April 2020 to March 2021.

Details

The ‘Teachers’ pay grant April 2020 to March 2021 allocations’ document shows the allocations for the period April 2020 to March 2021.

The grant covering the 2020 to 2021 financial year is paid in two instalments, the first of which has been paid and covered April 2020 to August 2021. The second covers September 2020 to March 2021.

Read the ‘Teachers’ pay grant April 2020 to March 2021 allocations: supporting information’ for detail about how schools will receive the grant and the data we’ve used in the grant calculations.

The ‘Teachers’ pay grant April 2020 to March 2021: conditions of grant’ document explains the terms and conditions that schools must follow in the use of this grant.

We’ve published detail of the rates and high level methodology for the teachers’ pay grant for 2018 to 2019, 2019 to 2020 and 2020 to 2021.

You can also view the teachers’ pay grant allocations for September 2019 to March 2020.

