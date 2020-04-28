Students in England are being encouraged to apply for student finance as soon as possible to ensure their finances are in place for the new academic year.

Students in England are being encouraged to apply for student finance as soon as possible to ensure their finances are in place for the new academic year.

That’s the message from the Student Loans Company (SLC) which has ensured that the application service has remained open to students as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From this week, SLC is contacting returning students to remind them to reapply for their next year’s student finance before 19 June. New students are being asked to submit their applications before 22 May 2020. They don’t need a confirmed place on a course to apply, they can use their first choice of course and update their application later if this changes.

The easiest way to apply is online at gov.uk/studentfinance and SLC has produced the following guide and a video to help with the process: student finance quickguide

There is also a dedicated resource for parents and partners who are supporting applications here https://studentfinance.campaign.gov.uk/

Derek Ross, SLC’s Executive Director of Operations said: “We recognise that students will have much to consider at the moment. However, for those going to University this autumn, it is important that they make applying for student finance a priority. SLC has worked hard to ensure the continuity of the application service throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the message is still that students should get their applications in ASAP to ensure that their student finance is in place for the new academic year.”

Student Finance England has more information on the online student community forum, the student room and also on a dedicated area on the UCAS website

This information is designed to help new students and their parents find out everything they need to know about the application process. Students can also follow SFE at facebook.comSFEngland, twitter.com/SF_England or youtube/SFEFILM to keep up with all the latest news alerts.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Allocations and conditions of grant for schools and local authorities Resources Teachers' pension employer contribution grant allocations for April 20 Resources Online platform â€˜The Skills Toolkitâ€™ will help people to build the