A summary of how many children and teachers attended education and childcare settings since Monday 23 March.

Details

The spreadsheet shows the numbers of teachers, vulnerable children and children of critical workers in schools and nurseries from the educational settings survey.

The summaries explain the responses for set time frames since 23 March 2020.

The data is collected from a school attendance online reporting form for education settings and an early years provision online reporting form for local authorities. These forms allow establishments to report daily on information that shows the impact of closures.

The data starts from Monday 23 March 2020 when all education settings were closed except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).