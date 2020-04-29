Information on the attainment of young people aged 19 in 2019, based on matched administrative data.

Main text

National tables 1 to 5

National tables 6 to 15: state-sector characteristics

Local authority tables 16 to 24: by FSM and SEN

Underlying data

Technical document

Pre-release access list

Details

Tables 1 to 5 contain statistics on level 2 and level 3 attainment by:

  • age
  • cohort
  • qualification type
  • institution type

Tables 6 to 15 contain statistics on level 2, level 2 in English and maths and level 3 attainment, for those who were in mainstream state-funded schools at academic age 15, by:

  • gender
  • ethnicity
  • special educational needs status (SEN)
  • disadvantaged status
  • eligibility for free school meals (FSM)
  • IDACI (Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index)

Tables 16 to 24 contain local authority data on level 2, level 2 with English and maths, and level 3 attainment, by FSM and SEN.

Underlying data which includes more detailed breakdowns, by pupil characteristics and local authority, are also provided.

Post-16 statistics team

Published 29 April 2020