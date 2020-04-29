Information on the attainment of young people aged 19 in 2019, based on matched administrative data.

Details

Tables 1 to 5 contain statistics on level 2 and level 3 attainment by:

age

cohort

qualification type

institution type

Tables 6 to 15 contain statistics on level 2, level 2 in English and maths and level 3 attainment, for those who were in mainstream state-funded schools at academic age 15, by:

gender

ethnicity

special educational needs status ( SEN )

) disadvantaged status

eligibility for free school meals ( FSM )

) IDACI (Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index)

Tables 16 to 24 contain local authority data on level 2, level 2 with English and maths, and level 3 attainment, by FSM and SEN .

Underlying data which includes more detailed breakdowns, by pupil characteristics and local authority, are also provided.

Post-16 statistics team

