Information on the attainment of young people aged 19 in 2019, based on matched administrative data.
Documents
Main text
PDF, 644KB, 11 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email the department.
National tables 1 to 5
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 51.7KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
National tables 6 to 15: state-sector characteristics
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 257KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Local authority tables 16 to 24: by FSM and SEN
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.29MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Underlying data
ZIP, 4.69MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Technical document
PDF, 222KB, 12 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Pre-release access list
HTML
Details
Tables 1 to 5 contain statistics on level 2 and level 3 attainment by:
- age
- cohort
- qualification type
- institution type
Tables 6 to 15 contain statistics on level 2, level 2 in English and maths and level 3 attainment, for those who were in mainstream state-funded schools at academic age 15, by:
- gender
- ethnicity
- special educational needs status (SEN)
- disadvantaged status
- eligibility for free school meals (FSM)
- IDACI (Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index)
Tables 16 to 24 contain local authority data on level 2, level 2 with English and maths, and level 3 attainment, by FSM and SEN.
Underlying data which includes more detailed breakdowns, by pupil characteristics and local authority, are also provided.
Post-16 statistics team
Email: Post-16 statistics team