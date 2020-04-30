Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020

Statistics covering the apprenticeship service to the end of March 2020, and monthly apprenticeship starts to February 2020.

26 March 2020 (Updated 30 April 2020 to include the latest apprenticeship service data and monthly apprenticeship starts only)

This release includes summary statistics on apprenticeships and traineeships in England. Due to the impact of COVID-19 on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, we are replacing the planned further in-year statistics releases after this release.

We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide release(s) with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic.

We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available.

The current releases and measures we publish may now provide very little value and/or may be misleading given how the pandemic will have impacted on both apprenticeship training and provider reporting from March.

While collections remain open we have no way to quantify how robust any reporting by providers will be during the period affected by the pandemic. Where there are updates they may well be small corrections to pre lockdown periods.

Therefore, given the expected large drop in starts from March, comparing a participation measure in say the third quarter of 2019/20 to this point in 2018/19 would offer no meaningful insight to activity in the third quarter.

While we expect to include some headline summary we wish to repurpose our releases to focus on the most useful and relevant measures and comparisons. We are therefore consulting users on this and seek your feedback on key data needs in terms of the regularity of data needed and also the type of breakdowns users would find most useful, e.g. similar to those we currently publish such national apprenticeship starts by age, level and individual framework/standard etc, so we can consider going forward and in light of continued data quality assessments.

Please see the ‘changes in the next release’ section on page 11 for more information.

This document is a transitionary approach while we move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new dissemination platform, which we plan to do during 2020.

The Apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2020 release contains provisional1 data for all age apprenticeship and traineeship learning in England for the first two quarters of the 2019/20 academic year (August 2019 to January 2020). This April update of the release now includes later monthly apprenticeship statistics, and registrations and commitments from the Apprenticeship Service based on data returned to the start of April 2020.

Details Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education is replacing the planned further in-year statistics releases after this release. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic. We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please see the main text document for more information on the replacement to publications and request for user feedback. This release is an update to Apprenticeship and traineeships: March 2020 and is a transitionary approach while we move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new dissemination platform, which we plan to do during 2020. Please see the document above, ‘Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - April 2020 update’, for more information. We have updated official statistics within the publication relating to: apprenticeship service account registrations to March 2020

the number of apprenticeship service commitments and transferred commitments, where someone expected to start an apprenticeship is recorded in the system, to March 2020

the number of apprenticeship service reservations (from 9 January to 31 March 2020)

the number of transferred commitments confirmed as having started their apprenticeships

the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to February 2019 Please see the Apprenticeships and traineeships data section of the FE data library for more apprenticeship statistics. For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please see Further education and skills: November 2019. We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting. For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact: Further education statistical dissemination team Matthew Rolfe

Department for Education

2 St Paul’s Place

125 Norfolk Street

Sheffield

S1 2FJ Email FE This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 30 April 2020