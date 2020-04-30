 
Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020

Details
Statistics covering the apprenticeship service to the end of March 2020, and monthly apprenticeship starts to February 2020.

26 March 2020 (Updated 30 April 2020 to include the latest apprenticeship service data and monthly apprenticeship starts only)

This release includes summary statistics on apprenticeships and traineeships in England. Due to the impact of COVID-19 on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, we are replacing the planned further in-year statistics releases after this release.

We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide release(s) with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic.

We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available.

The current releases and measures we publish may now provide very little value and/or may be misleading given how the pandemic will have impacted on both apprenticeship training and provider reporting from March.

While collections remain open we have no way to quantify how robust any reporting by providers will be during the period affected by the pandemic. Where there are updates they may well be small corrections to pre lockdown periods.

Therefore, given the expected large drop in starts from March, comparing a participation measure in say the third quarter of 2019/20 to this point in 2018/19 would offer no meaningful insight to activity in the third quarter.

While we expect to include some headline summary we wish to repurpose our releases to focus on the most useful and relevant measures and comparisons. We are therefore consulting users on this and seek your feedback on key data needs in terms of the regularity of data needed and also the type of breakdowns users would find most useful, e.g. similar to those we currently publish such national apprenticeship starts by age, level and individual framework/standard etc, so we can consider going forward and in light of continued data quality assessments.

Please see the ‘changes in the next release’ section on page 11 for more information.

This document is a transitionary approach while we move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new dissemination platform, which we plan to do during 2020.

The Apprenticeships and traineeships: March 2020 release contains provisional1 data for all age apprenticeship and traineeship learning in England for the first two quarters of the 2019/20 academic year (August 2019 to January 2020). This April update of the release now includes later monthly apprenticeship statistics, and registrations and commitments from the Apprenticeship Service based on data returned to the start of April 2020.

Apprenticeship and traineeship data tables for the original March 2020 publication can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/further-education-and-skills-march-2020.

Tables relating to the April 2020 update are here: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/announcements/apprenticeship-and-levy-statistics-april2020

Previously published data for the latest full, final year can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/further-education-and-skills-november-2019.

Documents

Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - April 2020 update

PDF, 457KB, 21 pages

Apprenticeship and levy statistics: April 2020 main tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 125KB

 

Apprenticeship and levy statistics: April 2020 main tables

ODS, 72.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Monthly apprenticeship starts by sector subject area, framework or standard, age, level, funding type and degree apprenticeship: April 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.55MB

Unrounded raw data set (framework, standard, SSA, level): April 2020

View onlineDownload CSV 10.5MB

Further education and skills: March 2020 - list of supplementary files (April 2020 update)

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 129KB

Apprenticeship and traineeships: April 2020 pre-release access list

HTML

Details

Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education is replacing the planned further in-year statistics releases after this release. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic.

We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please see the main text document for more information on the replacement to publications and request for user feedback.

This release is an update to Apprenticeship and traineeships: March 2020 and is a transitionary approach while we move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new dissemination platform, which we plan to do during 2020. Please see the document above, ‘Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - April 2020 update’, for more information.

We have updated official statistics within the publication relating to:

  • apprenticeship service account registrations to March 2020
  • the number of apprenticeship service commitments and transferred commitments, where someone expected to start an apprenticeship is recorded in the system, to March 2020
  • the number of apprenticeship service reservations (from 9 January to 31 March 2020)
  • the number of transferred commitments confirmed as having started their apprenticeships
  • the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to February 2019

Please see the Apprenticeships and traineeships data section of the FE data library for more apprenticeship statistics.

For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please see Further education and skills: November 2019.

We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.

For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:

Further education statistical dissemination team

Matthew Rolfe
Department for Education
2 St Paul’s Place
125 Norfolk Street
Sheffield
S1 2FJ

EmailFEThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Published 30 April 2020

