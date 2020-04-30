Information on the impact of further education training on productivity.
Further education skills index: April 2020
Further education skills index: April 2019
The further education skills index shows how the aggregate value of the skills supplied by the further education system each year has changed over time.
The index works by taking an estimate of the ‘value added’ for all adult learners and apprentices in England who have successfully completed their training.
The skills index covers apprenticeships and adult training from the 2012 to 2013 academic year.
