Information on the impact of further education training on productivity.

Documents

Further education skills index: April 2020

PDF, 290KB, 16 pages

Further education skills index: April 2019

PDF, 649KB, 15 pages

Details

The further education skills index shows how the aggregate value of the skills supplied by the further education system each year has changed over time.

The index works by taking an estimate of the ‘value added’ for all adult learners and apprentices in England who have successfully completed their training.

The skills index covers apprenticeships and adult training from the 2012 to 2013 academic year.

Published 29 April 2019
Last updated 30 April 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added 'Further education skills index: April 2020'.

  2. First published.

