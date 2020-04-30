Statistics covering the apprenticeship service to the end of March 2020, and monthly apprenticeship starts to February 2020.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This file is in an OpenDocument format

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on further education and apprenticeship training activity, and the reporting of data, the Department for Education is replacing the planned further in-year statistics releases after this release. We will publish the end-of-year releases normally published in November, but replacing the remaining in-year dates enables us to provide releases with more relevant information to cover the period affected by the pandemic.

We intend to make headline statistics such as apprenticeship starts available on a regular basis, and to similar timescales to those currently, but we intend to repurpose our releases to focus on the most relevant information available. Please see the main text document for more information on the replacement to publications and request for user feedback.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources The information available includes data on uptake of school meals and Resources Further guidance issued for Heads of Centre on making assessment judge Resources Information on the impact of further education training on productivit

This release is an update to Apprenticeship and traineeships: March 2020 and is a transitionary approach while we move all our further education and apprenticeship releases to a new dissemination platform, which we plan to do during 2020. Please see the document above, ‘Apprenticeships and traineeships: main text - April 2020 update’, for more information.

We have updated official statistics within the publication relating to:

apprenticeship service account registrations to March 2020

the number of apprenticeship service commitments and transferred commitments, where someone expected to start an apprenticeship is recorded in the system, to March 2020

the number of apprenticeship service reservations (from 9 January to 31 March 2020)

the number of transferred commitments confirmed as having started their apprenticeships

the latest monthly apprenticeship starts to February 2019

Please see the Apprenticeships and traineeships data section of the FE data library for more apprenticeship statistics.

For commentary and statistics relating specifically to the latest full academic year (2018 to 2019) please see Further education and skills: November 2019.

We may amend the content and timing of these statistics depending on user feedback and data reporting.

For further information about this publication or to provide feedback, please contact:

Further education statistical dissemination team

Matthew Rolfe

Department for Education

2 St Paul’s Place

125 Norfolk Street

Sheffield

S1 2FJ