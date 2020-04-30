Statutory guidance for schools, local authorities and the police on dealing with poor attendance and behaviour in schools.

Details

Due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, schools will remain closed until further notice, except for the children of critical workers, and vulnerable children, who are encouraged to attend where it is appropriate for them to do so.

To reflect this, under the Coronavirus Act 2020, we have relaxed the law so that the parent of a child of compulsory school age is not guilty of an offence on account of the child’s failure to attend regularly at the school at which the child is registered (section 444 of the Education Act 1996). This means that parents will not be penalised if their child does not attend school.

This statutory guidance is for:

headteachers

school staff

governing bodies

local authorities

the police (for penalty notices)

It applies to:

local-authority-maintained schools

academies and free schools

pupil referral units (providing education for children who cannot go to a mainstream school)

The guidance provides information on dealing with poor attendance and behaviour in school using:

parenting contracts

parenting orders

penalty notices

These are measures to deal with anti-social behaviour by children and young people.

Statutory guidance is issued by law. You must follow it unless there is a good reason not to.