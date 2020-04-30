Secretary of State for Education notice to modify pupil registration requirements when providing education on a temporary basis during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Secretary of State for Education has issued a notice to modify section 3 of the Education Act 1996 in the context of pupil registration (section 434 of the Education Act 1996).

This notice is relevant to all schools.

It modifies pupil registration:

so a person is not to be treated as a pupil at a school merely because education is provided for them at the school on a temporary basis

so the child is not to be registered as a pupil at the host school

Other important duties and responsibilities that exist with regards to ‘pupils’ continue to apply to these children.

The notice applies from 1 May 2020 to 31 May 2020.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily remove or relax statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

