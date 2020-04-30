Secretary of State for Education notice to disapply offences for non-attendance in schools during the coronavirus outbreak.

Details

The Secretary of State for Education has issued a notice to disapply section 444(1) and (1A) of the Education Act 1996.

This notice is relevant to:

local authorities

schools

parents

It temporarily disapplies offences relating to the failure of parents to secure regular attendance at school of a registered pupil. Parents can be sure that they will not be prosecuted or receive a criminal conviction by not sending their children to school.

The notice applies from 1 May 2020 to 31 May 2020.

Under the Coronavirus Act 2020, the Secretary of State for Education can issue notices to temporarily remove or relax statutory requirements where this is an appropriate and proportionate action relating to the incidence or transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).

