Guidance on temporary changes to education, health and care legislation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Education, health and care needs assessments and plans: guidance on temporary legislative changes relating to coronavirus (COVID-19)

Annex A: details of the amendments to the existing Regulations

This guidance is for:

  • families and parent carer forums
  • SEND Information, Advice and Support Services
  • local authorities (both their SEND and social care services, at a strategic and operational level)
  • health commissioning bodies such as Clinical Commissioning Groups (at both strategic and operational level)
  • early years providers
  • schools and colleges
  • other education settings
  • mediation advisers
  • others who contribute advice and information to EHC needs assessments, such as:
    • educational psychologists
    • other health care professionals

It should be read alongside the Special Educational Needs and Disability Code of Practice: 0 to 25 years.

The code of practice does not reflect the temporary changes to the law described in this guidance.

We have also published related guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) for local authorities, schools and other educational settings which you may find useful.

Published 30 April 2020