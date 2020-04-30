Guidance on the special educational needs and disability (SEND) system for children and young people aged 0 to 25, from 1 September 2014.

Details

This statutory code contains:

details of legal requirements that you must follow without exception

statutory guidance that you must follow by law unless there’s a good reason not to

It explains the duties of local authorities, health bodies, schools and colleges to provide for those with special educational needs under part 3 of the Children and Families Act 2014.

The code, which applies to England, is for:

headteachers and principals

governing bodies

school and college staff

special educational needs ( SEN ) co-ordinators

) co-ordinators early years providers

other education settings

local authorities

health and social services staff

Changes due to coronavirus (COVID-19)

We recommend that anyone referring to the SEND Code of Practice about education, health and care ( EHC ) needs assessments and plans, or about the local offer, also reads our guidance on changes to the law on education, health and care needs assessments and plans due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Some aspects of the law on EHC needs assessments and plans have changed temporarily to give local authorities, health commissioning bodies, education settings and other bodies who contribute to these processes more flexibility in responding to the demands placed on them by coronavirus (COVID-19).

The duty on local authorities annually to publish their response to comments on their local offer of services for those with special educational needs and disabilities has also been modified temporarily for the same reason.

Given that these changes are temporary, we will not be updating the SEND Code of Practice statutory guidance.