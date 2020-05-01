Meeting notes for the Social Mobility Commission.
Board meeting minutes 18 December 2019
PDF, 138KB, 3 pages
Board telephone briefing minutes 3 December 2019
PDF, 114KB, 2 pages
Board telephone briefing minutes 5 November 2019
PDF, 112KB, 2 pages
Quarterly report to No. 10: October to December 2019
PDF, 193KB, 6 pages
Board telephone briefing minutes 1 October 2019
PDF, 103KB, 1 page
Quarterly report to No. 10: July to September 2019
PDF, 153KB, 5 pages
Board meeting minutes 26 July 2019
PDF, 102KB, 2 pages
Quarterly report to No. 10: April to June 2019
PDF, 465KB, 6 pages
Board meeting minutes 26 June 2019
PDF, 111KB, 2 pages
Board meeting notes: 21 May 2019
PDF, 202KB, 2 pages
Board meeting notes: 30 April 2019
PDF, 405KB, 3 pages
Quarterly report to No. 10: January to March 2019
PDF, 398KB, 3 pages
Board meeting notes: 28 March 2019
PDF, 231KB, 2 pages
Board meeting notes: 27 February 2019
PDF, 460KB, 4 pages
Board meeting notes: 31 January 2019
PDF, 214KB, 2 pages
Board meeting notes: 18 December 2018
PDF, 399KB, 3 pages
Board meeting notes: 27 November 2018
PDF, 137KB, 2 pages
Details
The Social Mobility Commission regularly meets to discuss the commission’s priorities, media strategy, research reports, annual report, records of actions and deadlines agreed.
Meetings are held monthly.
We also publish quarterly reports to No 10.
Read about the responsibilities of the Social Mobility Commission.
