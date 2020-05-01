Meeting notes for the Social Mobility Commission.

Documents

Board meeting minutes 18 December 2019

PDF, 138KB, 3 pages

Board telephone briefing minutes 3 December 2019

PDF, 114KB, 2 pages

Board telephone briefing minutes 5 November 2019

PDF, 112KB, 2 pages

Quarterly report to No. 10: October to December 2019

PDF, 193KB, 6 pages

Board telephone briefing minutes 1 October 2019

PDF, 103KB, 1 page

Quarterly report to No. 10: July to September 2019

PDF, 153KB, 5 pages

Board meeting minutes 26 July 2019

PDF, 102KB, 2 pages

Quarterly report to No. 10: April to June 2019

PDF, 465KB, 6 pages

Board meeting minutes 26 June 2019

PDF, 111KB, 2 pages

Board meeting notes: 21 May 2019

PDF, 202KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email. Please tell us what format you need.

Board meeting notes: 30 April 2019

PDF, 405KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email. Please tell us what format you need.

Quarterly report to No. 10: January to March 2019

PDF, 398KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email. Please tell us what format you need.

Board meeting notes: 28 March 2019

PDF, 231KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email. Please tell us what format you need.

Board meeting notes: 27 February 2019

PDF, 460KB, 4 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email. Please tell us what format you need.

Board meeting notes: 31 January 2019

PDF, 214KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email. Please tell us what format you need.

Board meeting notes: 18 December 2018

PDF, 399KB, 3 pages

Board meeting notes: 27 November 2018

PDF, 137KB, 2 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email. Please tell us what format you need.

Details

The Social Mobility Commission regularly meets to discuss the commission’s priorities, media strategy, research reports, annual report, records of actions and deadlines agreed.

Meetings are held monthly.

We also publish quarterly reports to No 10.

Read about the responsibilities of the Social Mobility Commission.

Published 25 January 2019
Last updated 1 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added meeting minutes and telephone briefing minutes.

  2. Added Quarterly reports to No. 10: July to September 2019 and October to December 2019.

  3. Added 'Social Mobility Commission quarterly report April to June 2019'.

  4. Added board meeting notes for 28 March 2019.

  5. Added meeting notes for November 2018, January, February, April and May 2019, and the quarterly report to No 10 for April 2019.

  6. First published.