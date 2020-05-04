Self-employed invited to get ready to make their claims for coronavirus (COVID-19) support

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

From today (Monday 4 May), HM Revenue and Customs ( HMRC ) will begin contacting customers who may be eligible for the government’s Self-Employment Income Support Scheme ( SEISS ).

Those who are eligible will be able to claim a taxable grant worth 80% of their average trading profits up to a maximum of £7,500 (equivalent to three months’ profits), paid in a single instalment.

HMRC is also inviting customers, or their agents, to go online and check their eligibility for SEISS .

In order to receive quick confirmation from the eligibility checker, individuals should: have their Unique Taxpayer Reference (UTR) and their National Insurance Number to hand

make sure their details are up-to-date in their Government Gateway account

Once the online check is complete, eligible customers will be given a date when they can submit their claim. They will also be encouraged to update their contact details.

Claims service opening shortly

The claims service will open on 13 May and is being delivered ahead of the original timetable. This will help millions of self-employed people, covering a wide range of industries and jobs, whose livelihoods have been adversely affected by the coronavirus.

The claims process will be very simple, and those eligible will have the money paid into their bank account by 25 May, or within six working days of completing a claim.

Who’s eligible

Individuals are eligible if their business has been adversely affected by coronavirus, they traded in the tax year 2019 to 2020, intend to continue trading, and they:

earn at least half of their income through self-employment

have trading profits of no more than £50,000 per year

traded in the tax year 2018 to 2019 and submitted their Self Assessment tax return on or before 23 April 2020 for that year

HMRC is using information that customers have provided in their 2018 to 2019 tax return – and returns for 2016 to 2017 and 2017 to 2018 where needed – to determine their eligibility and is contacting customers who may be eligible via email, text message or letter.

Wider government support

This scheme brings parity with the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, where the government committed to pay up to £2,500 each month in wages of employed workers who are furloughed during the outbreak.

Where individuals are ineligible for the scheme, HMRC will direct people to guidance setting out the scheme conditions to help them understand why they are ineligible, and advise on other support available to them such as:

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources Meeting notes for the Social Mobility Commission.DocumentsBoard meetin Resources Information for parents and carers about educational provision for cri Resources The Government has announced a range of measures to protect students a

income tax deferrals

rental support

Universal Credit

access to mortgage holidays

various business support schemes the government has introduced to protect businesses during this time