The qualifications that the Education and Skills Funding Agency has previously approved for public funding.

Documents

14 to 19 qualifications 2000 to 2019

ODS, 2.97MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2019 to 2020 list of qualifications in the English and maths legal entitlement offer

ODS, 47.4KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

2019 to 2020 list of qualifications in the level 2 and level 3 legal entitlement offer

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 166KB

Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2019 to 2020

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 396KB

2018 to 2019 list of qualifications in the English and maths legal entitlement offer

ODS, 43.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

2018 to 2019 list of qualifications in the level 2 and level 3 legal entitlement offer

ODS, 122KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2018 to 2019

ODS, 297KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

2017 to 2018 list of qualifications in the level 2 and level 3 legal entitlement offer

ODS, 154KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

2017 to 2018 list of qualifications in the English and maths legal entitlement offer

ODS, 42.5KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2017 to 2018

ODS, 1.75MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

2016 to 2017 list of qualifications at level 2 and 3 in the legal entitlements

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 249KB

2016 to 2017 list of qualifications in English and maths in the legal entitlements

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 185KB

Advanced learner loans qualifications catalogue 2015 to 2017

XLSM, 527KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

We will only fund students to undertake qualifications through one of our offers if we have approved those qualifications for funding.

These lists show qualifications that we approved for public funding in the funding years before 2019 to 2020, through the following qualification offers:

  • 14 to 19 offer (previously known as Section 96 – this includes the 14 to 16 and 16 to 19 offers)
  • statutory entitlement for students aged 19 to 23, to study for a first qualification at level 2 and/or level 3
  • statutory entitlement for students aged 19 and over, to study for an English and/or maths qualification up to and including level 2
  • advanced learner loans

You can find current funding approval information for qualifications in the ESFA list of qualifications approved for funding.

Advertisement

Qualifications and public funding
Resources
The role of qualifications in adult, publicly funded further education
ESFA announce qualifications that will no longer be funded after August 2020, as part of the review of post-16 qualifications at level 3
Resources
Pre-existing qualifications with removed funding approval The pre-exis
English and maths requirements in apprenticeship standards at level 2 and above
Resources
The current and prior qualifications accepted as meeting the minimum E

Published 4 May 2020