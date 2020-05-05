List of critical workers (key workers) who can send their children to school or other educational settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Documents
Critical workers who can access schools or educational settings
HTML
Details
This applies to all schools, childcare providers, colleges and local authorities in England.
There’s also guidance on What parents and carers need to know about schools and other education settings during the coronavirus outbreak.
Last updated 5 May 2020 + show all updates
Guidance title amended to help users find it. No change to the content.
First published.
Advertisement