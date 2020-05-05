This report contains data on children in workless households and children’s educational attainment.
Documents
Workless households and educational attainment statutory indicators 2020
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1816-8 Unnumbered command paper HTMLOrder a copy
Workless households and educational attainment statutory indicators 2020 [web PDF]
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1816-8 Unnumbered command paper PDF, 840KB, 15 pagesOrder a copy
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Workless households and educational attainment statutory indicators 2020 [print PDF]
PDF, 1.24MB, 20 pages
Workless households and educational attainment statutory indicators 2020 [large print]
Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1816-8PDF, 956KB, 24 pages
Details
The Welfare Reform and Work Act 2016 reformed the Child Poverty Act 2010 and placed a legal duty on the Secretary of State to publish and lay before Parliament a report containing data on:
- children living in workless households in England
- children living in long-term workless households in England
- the educational attainment of children in England at the end of Key Stage 4
- the educational attainment of disadvantaged children in England at the end of Key Stage 4
Read previous publications of the workless households and educational attainment statutory indicators.
Advertisement