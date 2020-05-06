Coronavirus and the effects on UK labour market statistics

7.Annex – Survey-specific impact of the coronavirus for labour market statistics

Labour Force Survey

The primary purpose of the Labour Force Survey (LFS) is to provide good quality estimates for various labour market outputs and related topics. Main measures include employment, unemployment and inactivity, all aspects of people's work, job-search for the unemployed, education and training. The sample is made up of approximately 40,000 responding UK households. The LFS is intended to be representative of the entire population of the UK over any three consecutive months.

The LFS also forms the basis of the Annual Population Survey (APS), which is a continuous household survey, covering the UK, with the aim of providing estimates between censuses of main social and labour market variables at a local area level. The APS is not a stand-alone survey, but uses data combined from two waves of the main LFS with data collected on a local sample boost. Apart from employment and unemployment, the topics covered in the survey include housing, ethnicity, religion, health and education. The datasets comprise 12 months of survey data and are disseminated quarterly. The achieved sample size is approximately 320,000 respondents.

For the LFS, people were previously interviewed in five consecutive quarters, with the first interview (wave 1) generally being face-to-face at a private household. During the first interview a telephone number is collected allowing the majority of subsequent interviews to move to telephone-based. A small proportion of later interviews remained face-to-face, if requested by the interviewee.

Changes to collection

As an immediate response to the coronavirus, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suspended face-to-face interviews in March 2020. The ONS initial response was to use telephone matching to move face-to-face interviews to the telephone unit and equip field interviewers to carry out telephone interviews. However, telephone matching provides relatively few matched phone numbers. A further process is being introduced where initial contact letters invite people to submit a telephone number through an online portal.

Response rates

The changeover from face-to-face to telephone interviewing has led to a reduced response rate for some weeks in March, particularly for wave 1. Subsequent waves have also seen a reduction in response, but less significant than the wave 1 impact.

Weighting

The different levels of response for certain weeks leads to them being under-represented within the collective sample for a three-month period. Normal LFS weighting methodology does not differentiate between which weeks within the period that cases relate to. In order to ensure that those weeks affected by lower response are equally represented within the three-month estimates an alternative weighting methodology has been developed which uses the reference weeks within the calibration, allowing them to be equally represented.

Imputation for non-response

Where a previous interviewee has not responded, the data provided at the previous interview three months earlier will be "rolled forward" to the current period. This "rolled forward" imputation will only happen for one period of non-response, but not into a second or subsequent period. Normally this method works well because the overall labour market situation changes fairly gradually. In the current situation, previous responses may be less representative than normal. We are currently reviewing how will we will treat non-responders, taking account of wider data sources, such as HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) Real Time Information (RTI) data and returns from the Business Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) (BICS) Survey.

Seasonal adjustment

The impact of the coronavirus is likely to cause some irregular movements in the estimates. Sometimes seasonal adjustment methodology will smooth some of this impact away by considering some of it to be a change in the underlying seasonality. We will review our seasonal adjustment approach, as weighted outputs become available, to ensure that seasonally adjusted outputs are correctly reflecting the irregular impact.

Workforce Jobs (including Public Sector Employment)

Workforce Jobs (WFJ) is a quarterly measure of the number of jobs in the UK and is the preferred measure of the change in jobs by industry. It is a compound source that draws on a range of employer surveys, household surveys and administrative sources.

WFJ is the sum of employee jobs measured primarily by employer surveys (predominantly the Short-Term Employment Surveys (STES) and the Quarterly Public Sector Employment Survey (QPSES)), self-employment jobs (SEJ) from the Labour Force Survey (LFS), and government-supported trainees (GST) and Her Majesty's Forces (HMF) from administrative sources and LFS. A variety of outputs by industry, region, sex and full-time or part-time status are produced for a range of publications and users.

Challenges faced in producing WFJ estimates in 2020:

Achieved sample and handling of non-responders

WFJ is produced from responses to STES, PSE, LFS, and data from the devolved administrations. STES has a selected sample size of approximately 37,100 businesses.

STES includes the Monthly Business Survey (MBS) with an employment sub-sample of approximately 18,500, Quarterly Business Survey (QBS) with a sample of approximately 10,600 and Construction with a sample of approximately 8,000. MBS and QBS are collected using online surveys and usually achieve response rates around 80%. The response rate for Construction has been slightly lower than MBS and QBS, but from April 2020 the data collection for Construction has moved from paper forms to an online questionnaire.

However, a new challenge will be encountered in relation to those businesses that do not respond. In STES, such businesses have their employment information imputed based on their most recent previous response and the pattern of responses for similar businesses. This imputation is being reviewed, and actions may be taken to account for any impact of these non-responding returns.

Information collected

The STES reference date for the next publication in May 2020 was 13 March 2020. Respondents may report information that does not reflect the reference date. This would be problematic if it happened in volume, so we will instruct respondents to return information for the reference date and contact the responder where the return is out of line with expectations.

Validating reported information

In STES processing, returned information is run through a validation process. Information from each responder is classified either as "Clean" (the employment numbers are in line with expectations based on recent returns from that responder and current returns from similar responders) or "In error" (they are out of line with expectations). "'In error" cases are investigated via contacting the responder, and most are either confirmed or amended, classified as "Clean" and used in the estimation. However, the remaining "In error" cases are imputed.

Given the size and nature of the shock, returns initially classified as "Clean" could be inaccurate and returns classified as "Iin error" could reflect true changes in the coming months. To help address this we have issued an information flyer to accompany all survey invitations, prompting respondents to provide any information about how the coronavirus has affected their business. While this will not be suitable for quantitative analysis, it will provide qualitative information for use in validating returns and reviewing imputations. Alternative data sources and external reports will also be used to validate the results.

Calibration to external employee information

The returned sample is weighted to Inter-Departmental Business Register (IDBR) frozen employment totals, and estimates of "regional industries" are derived by apportioning to the IDBR current local unit universe. These IDBR figures are based on information with a time lag. We will consider evidence within WFJ and other sources of changed employee numbers by sector and may revise the employee numbers that we calibrate to accordingly.

Providing contextual information

The ONS is developing surveys and outputs to assess the impact of the coronavirus and this includes our new online Labour Market Survey (LMS), which provides information on the labour market aligned to the LFS but with additional detail, and a new fortnightly business survey asking about the impact of the coronavirus on businesses for topics such as turnover, materials, trade and workforce. We will seek to reference contextual information from these surveys to supplement our WFJ estimates.

Public Sector Employment (PSE)

PSE is a quarterly measure of the number of employees in the UK public sector and the series provides estimates of PSE by government sector and industry. Public sector employment has a sample size of approximately 900 respondents and has time series data available from 1999 on a seasonally adjusted basis, and 1991 on a non-seasonally adjusted basis. The PSE sample frame consists of complete coverage of local government and the Civil Service and has coverage of public bodies with 20 or more employees.

Challenges faced in producing PSE estimates in 2020:

Achieved sample, and handling of non-responders

PSE is produced from responses to the Quarterly Public Sector Employment Survey (QPSES), data collected from local authorities in England and Wales, government departments, agencies and public bodies in Great Britain.

Approximately 900 respondents provide data, which provides complete coverage of local government and the Civil Service and coverage of public bodies with 20 or more employees. Public bodies with fewer than 20 employees are not surveyed. The bodies not sampled employ approximately 500 people, and this is not considered to affect the overall survey estimates.

The data collected from QPSES is supplemented by external sources, such as NHS employee data, to reduce duplication and burden. The response rate for the Local Authorities Survey and Public Bodies Survey is usually over 90% and for the Civil Service Survey and other sources is usually 100%.

A new challenge will be encountered in relation to those sampled who do not respond. In PSE such responders have their employment information imputed based on their most recent previous response and the pattern of responses for similar responders. This imputation will be reviewed, and actions may be taken to account for any inaccurate impact of these non-responding returns. For data provided by external sources where possible we will agree any imputations with the contributing organisations.

Information collected

The Local Authorities Survey reference date for the next publication in May 2020 is 13 March 2020. The reference date for the Civil Service and Public Bodies Surveys is the last day of the calendar quarter. It was agreed by the cross-departmental PSE steering group that the last day of the calendar quarter should be the default reference date; however, for well-established existing surveys (such as the Local Authorities Survey) the reference dates should not be changed. This decision was made to maintain consistency with other ONS business surveys. Responders may report information that does not reflect the reference date. This would be problematic if it happened in volume. We will instruct respondents to return information for the reference date and contact the responder where the return is out of line with expectations.

Validating reported information

In PSE processing, returned information is run through a validation process. Information from each responder is classified either as "Cclean" (the employment numbers are in line with expectations based on recent returns from that responder and current returns from similar responders) or "In error" (they are out of line with expectations). "In error" cases are investigated via contacting the responder, and most are either confirmed or amended, classified as "Clean" and used in the estimation. However, the remaining "In error" cases are imputed.

In the coming months returns initially classified as "Clean" could be inaccurate and returns classified as "In error" could reflect true changes. To help address this we have issued an information flyer to accompany all survey invitations, prompting respondents to provide any information about how the coronavirus has affected their business. While this will not be suitable for quantitative analysis, it will provide qualitative information for use in validating returns and reviewing imputations. Where possible, discussions with the contributing organisations on imputations will also take place to validate the results.

Calibration to external employee information

This is not an issue as no weighting is undertaken on the survey estimates.

Vacancies

The Vacancy Survey is a statutory, monthly survey of businesses. The survey asks a single question: how many job vacancies a business had in total (on a specified date) for which they were actively seeking recruits from outside their organisation.

Results from the survey cover all sectors of the UK economy and all industries, with the exception of employment agencies and agriculture, forestry and fishing. The headline series are based on three-month moving averages, by type of industry and by employment count. The total sample is approximately 6,100 businesses per month, with approximately 1,400 large businesses included every month and the remaining 4,700 consisting of smaller enterprises randomly sampled on a quarterly basis.

Challenges faced in producing vacancy estimates in 2020:

Achieved sample, and handling of non-responders

Vacancy estimates are produced from responses to the Vacancy Survey, which has a selected sample size of approximately 6,100 businesses each month. The response rate for the Vacancy Survey is usually above 80%.

The data collection method is currently an automated Telephone Data Entry system (TDE). Businesses return their data to us using key presses on a telephone, with instructions issued via paper. From May 2020, the data collection will be via an online questionnaire.

However, a new challenge will be encountered in relation to those businesses who do not respond.

For businesses with employment (as recorded on the IDBR) above a threshold that varies by industry, non-response is imputed for.

For businesses that have no previous return, a construction is calculated from a ratio (calculated from other respondent values in the same strata) being applied to the employment held on the IDBR.

For businesses that have a previous return, their vacancies information is imputed based on their most recent previous response and the pattern of responses for similar businesses.

For businesses with employment (as recorded on the IDBR) below a threshold that varies by industry, the design weights are adjusted using the ratio model where employment held on the IDBR is the auxiliary variable (ratio estimation) to account for the non-responding businesses.

This imputation will be reviewed, and actions may be taken to account for any inaccurate impact of these non-responding returns based on alternative data sources. The Vacancy Survey also takes on revisions to the estimates from the previous three periods to take on late survey returns from businesses, enable weight adjustments in line with an increase in response levels, and to accept data previously "In error" status that has been validated with the respondent.

Information collected

The Vacancy Survey reference date will be Thursday 7 May because of change in date of the first May public holiday. Responders may report information that does not reflect the reference date. This would be problematic if it happened in volume; we will instruct respondents to return information for the reference date and contact the responder where the return is out of line with expectations.

Validating reported information

In processing, returned information is run through a validation process. Information from each responder is classified either as "Clean" (the vacancy return is in line with expectations based on recent returns from that responder and current returns from similar responders) or "In error" (they are out of line with expectations). "In error" cases are investigated via contacting the responder, and most are either confirmed or amended, classified as "Clean" and used in the estimation.

However, where employment (as recorded on the IDBR) is above a threshold, that varies by industry, the remaining "In error" cases are imputed. Typically, the Vacancy Survey has less than 0.5% of errors at the end of validation process.

In the coming months returns initially classified as "Clean" could be inaccurate and returns classified as "In error" could reflect true changes. To help address this we have issued an information flyer to accompany all survey invitations, prompting respondents to provide any information about how the coronavirus has affected their business. While this will not be suitable for quantitative analysis, it will provide qualitative information for use in validating returns and reviewing imputations. Alternative data sources and external reports will also be used to validate the results.

Calibration to external employee information

For strata without 100% sampling, the returned sample is weighted to the IDBR frozen employment totals by Standard Industrial Classification (SIC) industries. These IDBR figures are based on information with a time lag. We will consider evidence within other sources of changed employee numbers by sector and may revise the employee numbers that we calibrate to accordingly.

Providing contextual information

The ONS is developing surveys and outputs to assess the impact of the coronavirus and this includes our new online Labour Market System (LMS), which provides information on the labour market aligned to the LFS but with additional detail, and a new fortnightly business survey asking about the impact of the coronavirus on businesses for topics such as turnover, materials, trade and workforce. We will seek to reference contextual information from these surveys to supplement our vacancies estimates.

Average Weekly Earnings

The Average Weekly Earnings (AWE) measure is the ONS's lead indicator of short-term changes in earnings. It is calculated from returns to the Monthly Wages and Salaries Survey (MWSS), a survey of 9,000 businesses covering 13.8 million employees.

The MWSS captures information about each company's total wage bill and the number of people paid in the reference period. Having been weighted to the Great Britain level, the total wage bill is then divided by the number of employees to give average weekly earnings. AWE also reflects changes to the industrial composition of the workforce. For instance, all other things being equal, an increase in the relative number of employees in highly paid industries will cause average earnings to rise.

Challenges faced in producing AWE estimates in 2020 are as follows:

Achieved sample and handling of non-responders

AWE is produced from responses to the MWSS, which has a selected sample size of approximately 9,000. Typically, the response rate is approximately 83% each month. The survey is conducted through electronic data collection, meaning that respondents can access it from wherever their office is; we therefore do not expect a strong reduction in percentage response.

However, a new challenge will be encountered in relation to those companies which do not respond. In AWE, such companies have their employee and pay information imputed based on their most recent previous response. But in a period when these employee numbers and pay are likely to be unusual, this imputation would produce inaccurate results and therefore we will introduce actions to remove the inaccurate impact of these non-responding companies. This will be through either removal of cases or a form of imputation; consideration is being given to both approaches.

Information collected

The survey asks companies to return information for the last week in the month unless that is an unusual week, in which case information can be given for a more representative week in that month. In coming months companies may be inclined to feel that the last week of the month is unusual and report information that does not reflect the current situation. This would be problematic if it happened in volume, and therefore we will instruct companies to return information only for the last week of the month.

AWE reports payments made through company payrolls. This includes statutory sick pay and - we believe - payments made to furloughed employees. However, it appears likely that the latter will not be paid in March, although it will cover the period from 1 March. Therefore, it is likely that the AWE estimates for March will measure actual payments made but may not be an accurate reflection of what is due to employees.The estimates may therefore be lower than the pay due to many weekly employees for that month. Conversely, the estimates may be higher than the pay due to many monthly employees, because March pay will often be based on normal monthly salary (that is, over-payment of what is due) with a subsequent correction made in April.

Any arrears payments or downward revisions to pay subsequently made in the last week of April will be picked up by AWE, but other arrears payments made to weekly staff earlier in April will not be picked up in AWE. Overall, the combined March and April AWE estimates may under-represent the total amount paid. The ONS will aim to reference experimental Real Time Information estimates to aid understanding of pay across the two months.

Validating reported information

In AWE processing, returned information is run through a validation process. Information from each company is classified either as "Clean" (the employee numbers and pay are in line with expectations based on recent returns from that company and current returns from similar companies) or "In error" (they are out of line with expectations). "In error" cases are investigated via contacting the company, and most are either confirmed or amended, classified as "Clean". However, the remaining "In error" cases are imputed.

In the coming months there are two potential challenges. Firstly, that company returns initially classified as "Clean" are actually inaccurate, for example, the company has failed to incorporate staff or pay changes this period, and secondly that companies classified as "In error" actually reflect true changes. The latter is expected to be a particular challenge in the coming months. To help address this we have issued an information flyer to accompany all survey invitations, prompting respondents to provide any information about how the coronavirus has affected their business. While this will not be suitable for quantitative analysis, it will provide qualitative information for use in validating returns.

This will mean that much more validation of returns will be required, and this will require extensive resource above our current capacity. As a result, we will prioritise quality over quantity meaning that the final sample size that the estimates are based on may be smaller than normal but with a higher degree of accuracy.

Calibration to external employee information:

The returned sample is weighted to IDBR frozen employee numbers by industry, public or private sector and company size bands. These IDBR figures are based on information that is calculated with a time lag. We will consider evidence within AWE and other sources of changed employee numbers by sector and may revise the employee numbers that we calibrate to ("employee weights") accordingly.

Similarly, the process of incorporating information to compensate for the exclusion of businesses with fewer than 20 employees in the survey is based on information that is calculated with a time lag. If the employment experience in these smaller businesses is different to those in larger ones, this dynamic will not be captured.

Providing contextual information:

The ONS is developing surveys and outputs to assess the impact of the coronavirus and this includes our new online Labour Market Survey (LMS), which provides information on the labour market aligned to the LFS but with additional detail, and a new fortnightly business survey asking about the impact of the coronavirus on businesses for topics such as turnover, materials, trade and workforce. We will seek to reference contextual information from these surveys to supplement our AWE estimates.

Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings

The Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE) provides information about the levels, distribution and make-up of earnings and hours paid for employees by sex, and full-time and part-time working.

Estimates are available for various breakdowns including industries, occupations, geographies and age groups within the UK. ASHE is used to produce hours and earnings statistics for a range of weekly, annual and hourly measures. ASHE is the official source of estimates for the number of jobs paid below the national minimum wage and is also used to produce estimates of the proportions of jobs within workplace pension categories. It is conducted in relation to the pay period covering a reference date, which in 2020 is 22 April.

The challenges and decisions relating to this survey are as follows:

Achieved sample

In 2020, the ONS will increase the proportion of data that is collected electronically, meaning that most respondents will be able to access the data return process from wherever their office is. However, data for smaller companies are collected via paper forms sent out by post and we anticipate substantial issues with response from these smaller businesses.

We are investigating feasibility of transferring as many of the "paper" cases as possible to electronic mode, but there will be challenges in trying to contact them to provide access to the electronic route. This means that there may be a smaller completed sample size and a possible bias in the profile of cases in the final achieved sample. The latter should be accommodated by the ASHE weighting system, which differentiates mode of data collection. However, the former (smaller sample size) may have to be accepted, either in the final sample or in an initial sample provided to normal timetable followed by a larger sample if the pattern of returns makes this worthwhile.

We will monitor progress of paper form returns, and consider use of a response chasing team to guide those who were sent paper forms should a return to office working occur in the next three months.

Information collected

The majority of pay estimates from ASHE are based on employees whose pay in the reference period was not "less in the pay period due to absence from work". The notable exception is annual pay, which is based on all employees in the achieved sample.

Our ability to produce estimates for the core "employees whose pay was not less in the pay period due to absence from work" will be unaffected by unusual patterns of work across the labour force. However, an anticipated increase in employees whose pay was affected by absence ("loss of pay" cases) will create challenges.

First, it will mean that the sample size of those who did not suffer loss of pay will be smaller than in other years. This may be skewed to certain industries and occupations. We will monitor returned data and consider whether the pattern of employee types should trigger new forms of weighting or analysis.

Secondly, Question 1 in the survey "On 22 April 2020, was the above person a paid employee in your organisation working in the United Kingdom and receiving a salary or wage?" is designed simply to ensure we include only UK-based employees in our estimates. However, given the current climate we anticipate employers being confused by this question (that is, they may exclude employees who were sick or not offered work, even though they remained employees). This would cause a problem in that the main weight based on all current employees, regardless of whether or not they worked on the reference date. (Note that the low pay weight excludes those whose pay was affected by absence, meaning that this weight would not be affected by any confusion at this question.)

To protect quality of responses we will issue clarification guidance to accompany the questionnaire. While in theory this will address any concerns, reality may see some cases being coded incorrectly.

Business Register and Employment Survey

The Business Register and Employment Survey (BRES) is the official source of employee and employment estimates by detailed geography and industry. It publishes employee and employment estimates at detailed geographical and industrial levels. It collects comprehensive employment information from businesses in England, Scotland and Wales, representing the majority of the Great Britain economy. Independently collected Northern Ireland data are then combined to produce estimates on a UK basis.

Employment is obtained by adding the number of working owners to the number of employees employed by a business, where working owners include sole traders, sole proprietors and partners who receive drawings and/or a share of profits but are not paid via Pay As You Earn (PAYE). The survey sample of approximately 85,000 businesses is weighted up to represent the Great Britain economy covering all sectors.

Producing BRES estimates in 2020:

Achieved sample, and handling of non-responders

For the 2018 survey period, BRES sampled approximately 85,000 businesses in Great Britain. The response rate for the 2018 BRES survey was 85.1%. Northern Ireland data were collected independently by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. The 2019 survey period has already reached a similar response rate.

Information collected

The survey asks companies to return information for 13 September 2019.

Validating reported information

Given the reference date for the 2019 survey and the timing of responses the validation process has largely been unaffected by the coronavirus. Current estimation methods for the 2019 survey are also unaffected.

Calibration to external employee information

The returned sample is weighted to the IDBR frozen employee numbers by industry classification (by section) and region. Given the reference date for the 2019 survey, the calibration is unaffected by the coronavirus.