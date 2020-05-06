Financial data structure and guide for academy trust financial returns.

Documents

Academies chart of accounts

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 440KB

Guide to adopting the academies chart of accounts

HTML

Details

This page includes:

  • a spreadsheet with the academies chart of accounts (please refer to the ‘information’ worksheet for more information about the structure of the chart of accounts)
  • a guide for academy trusts about adopting the academies chart of accounts
  • the guide includes a summary of updates to the academies chart of accounts, since the previous version launched in May 2019
Published 14 May 2019
Last updated 6 May 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the academies chart of accounts for the academic year 2020/21.

  2. First published.

