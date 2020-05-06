Information and data showing current and historical local authority school funding formula factors.
Schools block funding formulae
- Schools block funding formulae 2019 to 2020
- Transparency data
- Schools block funding formulae 2018 to 2019
- Transparency data
Last updated 6 May 2020 + show all updates
We've updated this collection to include a link to the schools block funding formulae for 2019 to 2020.
We've updated this collection to include a link to the schools block funding formulae for 2018 to 2019.
We have added schools block funding formulae information for 2017 to 2018
First published.
Advertisement