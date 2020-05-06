Schools block funding formulae

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation .

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

Schools are using various methods to keep pupils interested and motiva

The schools block allocations for individual maintained schools and ac

Tables showing minimum wage coverage by where individuals live, at reg

Two tables summarising data from the 2015 and 2019 ASHE surveys.Docume

Financial data structure and guide for academy trust financial returns

Details of the 2020 to 2021 funding system for the AEB and 16 to 18 tr

Sets out the rules that apply to ESFA funded AEB provision for the 202

More than 135,000 new claims were made to Universal Credit on 30 and 3

The types (or descriptions) of regulated qualifications that you can a

How the global outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the wider co

The National Engineering Policy Centre, led by the Royal Academy of E

Schools have been using various methods to adapt the curriculum for re

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

You are now being logged in using your Facebook credentials

Schools are using various methods to keep pupils interested and motiva

The schools block allocations for individual maintained schools and ac

Tables showing minimum wage coverage by where individuals live, at reg

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

We have added schools block funding formulae information for 2017 to 2018

We've updated this collection to include a link to the schools block funding formulae for 2018 to 2019.

We've updated this collection to include a link to the schools block funding formulae for 2019 to 2020.

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

You are now being logged in using your Facebook credentials