Public Health Practitioner apprenticeship:implementation guidance

Implementation guidance for employers, training providers, and apprentices for the Public Health Practitioner apprenticeship standard at level 6.

The Public Health Practitioner (integrated degree) apprenticeship standard was approved for delivery by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education in 2019.

This document provides an outline of the Public Health Practitioner occupation and apprenticeship, and looks at the implications for delivery from the perspective of employers, training providers and the apprentices themselves.

This guidance was prepared through multi-agency collaboration between Public Health England, employers, universities, and national lead agencies as listed in the document.

