Industry Qualifications is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

Industry Qualifications (IQ) has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation. IQ informed us in January of its intention to surrender recognition as it intended to sell its assets, including all its regulated qualifications to another recognised awarding organisation, SFJ Awards.

The surrender took effect from 6 March 2020. From this date, no qualifications offered by IQ are regulated by Ofqual.

SFJ Awards bought IQ’s assets on 6 March 2020. It took on all IQ training centres and their registered learners. We understand no learners are affected by this surrender.

SFJ Awards is reviewing these qualifications and their long-term availability. Qualifications previously offered by IQ are now labelled as SFJ Awards IQ Level x in ‘qualification title’ on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.

When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, we stand ready to discuss the options for proceeding whilst ensuring learners are protected.

A full list of currently recognised awarding organisations and regulated qualifications can be found on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.

