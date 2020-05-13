The Institute of Financial Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.
IFA informed Ofqual in 2018 of its intention to surrender recognition. The surrender took effect as of 27 November 2019. From this date, no qualifications offered by IFA are regulated by Ofqual.
IFA previously had five regulated qualifications and issued 12 certificates in the last year. We understand no learners are affected by this surrender.
