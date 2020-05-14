The virtual jobs fair was held to help address the ongoing impact of the coronavirus on employment across the country

Last week, from Monday 4 May, the National Careers Service held a Virtual Jobs Fair across England and over 1000 jobs were identified and promoted to local job seekers.

The fair was held to help address the ongoing impact of the coronavirus on employment across the country, which has seen people lose their jobs and need to explore different opportunities. With face-to-face career service appointments paused and employment support from local centres stopped, there is a gap in ground level careers and employment support at a time when it’s needed most.

Throughout the week the fair toured England stopping in London, the West Midlands, East of England, South East, North East, South West, Yorkshire & Humber, North West and finishing in the East Midlands. A whole host of different opportunities were identified, including job vacancies, apprenticeships and volunteering opportunities.

Employers big and small across the country took the opportunity to promote their vacancies, from Liverpool Council to the Met Police. The fair was also well supported by local National Careers Service contractors and partners.

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan said:

It is wonderful to see so many employers take advantage of the opportunity to promote the roles they have on offer through the Virtual Jobs Fair. In these unprecedented times, it is vital that employers are able to get access to the skills they need and those looking for work are able to find the right job and progress. I wish all those who took part the best of luck in finding their next job and hope we can build on the success of the fair in the future.

A jobseeker from Yorkshire and Humber region said:

I was feeling quite down after COVID-19 restrictions stopped me from travelling to Canada on a year's work visa and I needed a new career plan. I've been doing a job I don't enjoy, saving money for my trip and the thought returning after lockdown with no end in sight filled me with dread. Someone told me about #jobshour so I searched on Facebook and Twitter. There were lots of jobs advertised and one really caught my eye which I've decided to apply for. I didn't think anyone would still be recruiting during lockdown, but this has opened my eyes and raised my spirits!

Alongside the vacancies the National Careers Service provided expert advice on writing CVs, help with interview skills and general careers advice.

Anyone seeking careers advice can contact the National Careers Service for free, expert advice from a careers adviser. The service is open from 8am to 10pm seven days a week and can be contacted by calling 0800 100 900, visiting nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/contact-us or searching for the National Careers Service on Facebook and Twitter.

