A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for children looked after continuously for at least 12 months.

Documents

CLA outcomes 2018: Text

PDF, 1.08MB, 29 pages

CLA outcomes 2018: Experimental tables text

PDF, 698KB, 16 pages

CLA outcomes 2018: National tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.39MB

CLA outcomes 2018: Experimental tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 250KB

CLA outcomes 2018: Underlying data

ZIP, 101KB

CLA outcomes 2018: Pre-release access list

HTML

CLA outcomes 2018: Experimental tables pre-release access list

HTML

Details

The outcome measures cover:

  • educational attainment at key stage 1, key stage 2 and key stage 4
  • special educational needs
  • absence from school
  • exclusions from school

The national tables include comparisons to children in need and non-looked after children.

Local authority data is published within the underlying data.

The experimental statistics include measures for previously looked after children who have:

  • been adopted from care
  • left care through a special guardianship order (SGO)
  • left care through a child arrangements order (CAO)

Looked-after children statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

David Collinge 01325 340886

Published 11 April 2019
Last updated 14 May 2020

  1. Updated Tables A1, B1 and B2 to amend minor errors and bring suppression in line with the main outcomes publication.

  2. Added additional tables, text and pre-release list for attainment of children who have left care.

  3. First published.

