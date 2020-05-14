A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for children looked after continuously for at least 12 months.
CLA outcomes 2018: Text
PDF, 1.08MB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
CLA outcomes 2018: Experimental tables text
PDF, 698KB, 16 pages
CLA outcomes 2018: National tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 9.39MB
CLA outcomes 2018: Experimental tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 250KB
CLA outcomes 2018: Underlying data
ZIP, 101KB
CLA outcomes 2018: Pre-release access list
HTML
CLA outcomes 2018: Experimental tables pre-release access list
HTML
The outcome measures cover:
- educational attainment at key stage 1, key stage 2 and key stage 4
- special educational needs
- absence from school
- exclusions from school
The national tables include comparisons to children in need and non-looked after children.
Local authority data is published within the underlying data.
The experimental statistics include measures for previously looked after children who have:
- been adopted from care
- left care through a special guardianship order (SGO)
- left care through a child arrangements order (CAO)
Looked-after children statistics team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
David Collinge 01325 340886
Last updated 14 May 2020 + show all updates
Updated Tables A1, B1 and B2 to amend minor errors and bring suppression in line with the main outcomes publication.
Added additional tables, text and pre-release list for attainment of children who have left care.
First published.
