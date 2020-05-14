A range of outcome measures at national and local authority level for children looked after continuously for at least 12 months.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The outcome measures cover:

educational attainment at key stage 1, key stage 2 and key stage 4

special educational needs

absence from school

exclusions from school

The national tables include comparisons to children in need and non-looked after children.

Local authority data is published within the underlying data.

The experimental statistics include measures for previously looked after children who have:

been adopted from care

left care through a special guardianship order (SGO)

left care through a child arrangements order (CAO)

Looked-after children statistics team

EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

David Collinge 01325 340886