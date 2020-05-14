Environmental information for UK higher education providers from the estates management record - updated for the academic year 2018 to 2019.
Higher education provider data: estates management: 2018 to 2019
The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes environmental information about higher education (HE) providers, which is collected as part of the estates management record.
Published tables include information on providers’:
- grounds and buildings
- water and energy usage
- waste management
- transport
- other environmental measurements
Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.
