Higher education provider data: estates management: 2018 to 2019

Environmental information for UK higher education providers from the estates management record - updated for the academic year 2018 to 2019.

The Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) publishes environmental information about higher education ( HE ) providers, which is collected as part of the estates management record.

Published tables include information on providers’:

grounds and buildings

water and energy usage

waste management

transport

other environmental measurements

Earlier data and analysis about HE providers is available on the HESA website.

