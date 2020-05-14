A planning guide for primary school leaders to help prepare them to open their schools for more pupils during the coronavirus outbreak.

Details

This guide is for those responsible for mainstream primary schools.

It should help school leaders prepare for extending their opening to include all pupils in reception, year 1 and year 6 from the week commencing 1 June, alongside priority groups (vulnerable children and the children of critical workers).

You should read this planning guide alongside the planning framework which helps school leaders and trusts to think through the high-level steps they might need to take to enable them to open their schools for more pupils.

